Winnipeg teen among two COVID-19 deaths, 250 new cases on Wednesday

Manitoba's public health officials have reported two more people have died with COVID-19, including a Winnipeg teenager.

In the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Wednesday, the province reported the death of a boy in his teens from Winnipeg.

The death of a Winnipeg man in his 50s linked to the B.1.1.7 variant was also announced.

This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,081.

The province reported 250 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a five-day test positivity rate of 11.5 per cent.

Of these cases, 136 were reported in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 12.3 per cent. The Winnipeg region has a total of 2,641 active cases.

The other cases reported on Wednesday include:

48 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 331 active cases;

32 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 307 active cases;

18 cases in the Northern health region, which has 262 active cases; and

16 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 245 active cases.

These cases bring Manitoba's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 53,403, including 3,786 active cases and 48,536 recoveries.

The province said 30 ICU patients are receiving care outside the province, including 27 in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta.

There province said 21 people who were in ICUs in other provinces have been returned to Manitoba. Four of these patients were repatriated on Tuesday from Ontario.

Within the province, 293 Manitobans with COVID-19 were in hospital as of Wednesday, including 67 patients in intensive care. The province said 49 of the ICU patients have active cases, while 18 are no longer infectious but still need critical care.