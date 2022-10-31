Winnipeg ties homicide record as police investigate man's death

Winnipeg has tied a grim record that was set back in 2019.

Winnipeg police said it is investigating a man's death as a homicide, which ties the number of homicides in the city in one year at 44.

Police said officers were called at around 2:29 a.m. on Monday to the 100 block of Johnson Avenue West for reports that a man was injured.

When police arrived, a man was found on the ground and unresponsive.

Emergency medical care was provided and he was taken to hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police identified the victim as 47-year-old William Markowski of Winnipeg.

Police said if anyone has information, they are asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.