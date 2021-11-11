Winnipeg to begin plowing streets Thursday night

Following the snowfall that hit much of southern Manitoba on Thursday, the City of Winnipeg will get to work to ensure the streets remain clear for drivers.

Crews are expected to begin a citywide snow clearing operation Thursday at 7 p.m.

Workers will clear streets, sidewalks and active transportation paths during the evening, beginning with priority one paths, active transportation routes, and adjacent sidewalks, before finishing with priority two roads.

Back lane clearing is expected to start Friday at 7 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to drive to the conditions and use caution when driving near heavy equipment.