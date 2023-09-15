Winnipeg to begin program to stop spread of Dutch Elm Disease

The City of Winnipeg is set to begin its Elm Bark Beetle Control Program this weekend.

Through this program, the city reduces Dutch Elm Disease – a wilt disease caused by a fungus – by controlling the beetles that carry it.

As a form of treatment, crews spray a chemical product directly onto the lower 50 centimetres of a tree trunk. The product, which is called Pyrate 480 EC, has been approved by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency.

The program will begin on Sunday with insect management areas 32, 37 and 7. You can find out your insect management area online.

The city will issue weekly announcements on Friday to indicate which area will be treated the following week.

Those who want to sign up for weekly phone or email notifications regarding elm bark beetle control can do so online or by contacting 311.