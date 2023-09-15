Winnipeg to begin program to stop spread of Dutch Elm Disease
The City of Winnipeg is set to begin its Elm Bark Beetle Control Program this weekend.
Through this program, the city reduces Dutch Elm Disease – a wilt disease caused by a fungus – by controlling the beetles that carry it.
As a form of treatment, crews spray a chemical product directly onto the lower 50 centimetres of a tree trunk. The product, which is called Pyrate 480 EC, has been approved by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency.
The program will begin on Sunday with insect management areas 32, 37 and 7. You can find out your insect management area online.
The city will issue weekly announcements on Friday to indicate which area will be treated the following week.
Those who want to sign up for weekly phone or email notifications regarding elm bark beetle control can do so online or by contacting 311.
-
Thousands without power as Lee approaches the MaritimesThousands of Maritimers are without electricity Saturday morning as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the region.
-
An Ontario couple sold everything to sail the world – here’s how it’s goingOne year ago, an Ontario couple left their house and sold everything they own to sail the world.
-
Lee declared post-tropical as it approaches southwestern Nova ScotiaLee has been declared a post-tropical storm system though it remains a large, sprawling storm system with widespread impacts for the Maritimes.
-
Four victims in hospital with serious injuries following overnight shooting in downtown TorontoFour people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
-
Here's how many short-term rental properties in Ottawa have a permitA new report for the Emergency and Protective Services Committee says the city has issued just over 800 short-term permits for properties in Ottawa, while Airbnb registered at least 12 property management firms or individual managers.
-
-
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death at Gregoire Lake south of Fort McMurrayRCMP are looking for dash-cam footage from people who travelled Thursday along a lake south of Fort McMurray as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Christie Pits ParkA stabbing at Christie Pits Park has left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.