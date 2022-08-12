Winnipeg to close outdoor pools, spray pads in coming weeks
The City of Winnipeg will soon start closing its outdoor pools, wading pools and spray pads for the season.
On Thursday, the city announced that the staggered closures of its outdoor aquatic facilities will take place between Aug. 17 and Sept. 5.
This includes the closure of the following outdoor facilities by the end of the day on Sept. 2: Fort Garry Lions, Happyland, Windsor Park and Provencher. The Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park, and Westdale outdoor pools will remain open until the end of the day on Sept. 5.
The city said it plans to close most of its wading pools between Aug. 17 and 26; however, the following will stay open until the end of the day on Sept. 5: Central Park, Dakota Park, McKittrick Park, and St. John’s Park.
Winnipeg’s spray pads will be open until 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.
More information on the city’s recreation and leisure services can be found online.
