Winnipeg to release 2023 budget update on Wednesday
The City of Winnipeg is set to announce its 2023 budget update on Wednesday afternoon, which means ratepayers will know more about what’s happening with property taxes.
The budget update will be released to the public once the preliminary 2023 budget motion is moved at a special Executive Police Committee meeting, which begins at 2 p.m.
This is Scott Gillingham’s first budget in the role of mayor. During his campaign, he pledged a property tax increase of 3.5 per cent and a one-time frontage levy.
The budget updates comes the day after the city released its year-end financial status report for 2022. The report shows a shortfall in the tax-supported operating budget of $83 million and a shortfall of $4.9 million from transit.
The city attributes much of the shortfall to the impacts of COVID-19, as well over-expenditures in snow and ice operations. Finance committee chair Jeff Browaty said the rainy day fund will be used to cover the shortfall.
CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates on the budget as more information becomes available.
-
-
Injured person in custody, suspected to be responsible for downtown North Bay fireOne person is in hospital with injuries and is also in police custody following a fire Wednesday on Main Street East in North Bay.
-
Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicleA man has been charged in relation to a May 2022 single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board failed to follow proper procedure in hiring interim chief after Sloly resignation, audit findsThe Ottawa Police Services Board did not follow proper Police Services Act procedure when delegated authority was given only to then-chair Diane Deans to hire an interim police chief during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, an audit of the Police Services Board's response found.
-
New urban observatory in the works for Ralph Klein ParkTalks are still underway, but if the Calgary Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) has it's way, Ralph Klein Park in the city’s deep southeast will be home to Alberta’s first urban public observatory.
-
18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after Brampton shootingPeel police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton last month that left one person seriously injured.
-
Region of Waterloo looking to redirect mental health and addiction calls to an alternative clinicThe Region of Waterloo and paramedic services are looking to change the way mental health and addiction calls are treated.
-
Local healthcare leaders and critics react to slight influx of federal fundingAs Canada’s premiers rush to absorb the impact of this funding, healthcare leadership in Windsor-Essex is also curious how it will impact the many systemic issues that plague our system.
-
Wheatley trying to win $250,000 prize for arena upgradesWheatley is vying for a $250,000 award from Kraft Hockeyville for arena upgrades.