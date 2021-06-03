Winnipeg to reopen multiple spray pads for heat relief

The City of Winnipeg is opening up some spray pads for residents as a heatwave continues to impact Manitoba.

Manitoba amended its public health orders on Wednesday to allow spray pads to reopen due to the extreme heat.

The city spray pads will be open at noon on Thursday.

Winnipeg’s community service ambassadors will monitor the locations. All public health orders regarding gatherings and physical distancing will be in effect.

“We are encouraging residents who have the means to cool off at their personal residences, to not utilize the spray pads at this time, so they are available for those who do not have another option,” the city said in a statement. “The City is also recommending that users limit their time at the spray pad to a maximum of 30 minutes at a time.”

The spray pads will be open daily from noon- 8 p.m.

The full list of spray pads opening up is below. The spray pads at Michaëlle Jean Park (Norquay Community Centre) and Old Ex will not be opening at this time.

Central Park;

Fort Rouge;

Freight House;

Gateway;

Jill Officer Park;

Lindenwoods;

Lindsey Wilson Park;

Machray Park;

Provencher Park;

River Heights;

St. Norbert;

Shaughnessy;

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool;

Sturgeon Heights;

Valley Gardens;

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park;

Waverley Heights;

Westdale; and

West Kildonan.

Spray pads will not be sanitized by the city, and on-site washrooms will not be available for use. The city says people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should avoid using spray pads, and gatherings with people outside of your household are not permitted under the current public health orders.

Outdoor pools or wading pools will not open at this time.

The current public health order regarding spray pads expires on June 12.

In addition to the spray pads, municipalities will temporarily be allowed to repurpose facilities, such as libraries and community centres, into cooling centres for vulnerable Manitobans.