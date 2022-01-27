Winnipeg to repeal licensing requirements with escort agencies, body rub parlours

The City of Winnipeg is officially cutting ties with body rub parlours and escort agencies.

During Thursday’s city council meeting, councillors voted to repeal licensing requirements and rules for escorts and escort agencies, as well as body rub parlours and practitioners.

Council voted 14-0 on the matter. Councillors Shawn Nason (Transcona) and Ross Eadie (Mynarski) were absent from the vote.

Advocates fighting against human trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and girls urged the city to end the licensing regime. They say the businesses are prone to sex trafficking and exploitation, and the city should not profit on this.

The city currently issues licences for two body rub parlours, 27 body rub practitioners, one independent escort agency and one escort.