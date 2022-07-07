Winnipeg Transit gets $478 million in government funds

Winnipeg’s transit system is getting an overhaul, including electric buses, a new garage, and a complete redesign of the city’s transit network, thanks to $478 million in funding from all three levels of government.

Premier Heather Stefanson made the announcement Thursday, along with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid and others at the Seel rapid transit station in Fort Garry.

The funding comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, with $203 million being paid by the Canadian government, $153 million coming from the Province of Manitoba, and the City of Winnipeg covering the remaining $122 million.

Stefanson says she’s happy to be collaborating with other levels of government on such an important issue.

“Two of the six projects will support the electrification of Winnipeg’s public transit system with the purchase of 100 electric fuel cell buses. Today’s announcement is not only good for the environment, it’s also good for our economy,” the premier said.

Winnipeg is home to New Flyer Industries, one of North America’s largest bus manufacturers.

Winnipeg Transit will also add 150 new diesel buses to the fleet to meet growing transit needs.

The goal, according to Mayor Brian Bowman, is to eventually have a completely electric bus fleet.

“This is one of the most aggressive transitions to zero emissions in Canada,” he said.

The money will also replace the 70-year-old North Transit garage with a larger, more environmentally-friendly building set up to charge and maintain the new electric buses.

The other four projects include: initial design work for downtown rapid transit corridors, new radio technology for all buses, 325 new wheelchair securement devices, and a complete redesign of the entire transit route network.

“I was nervous about whether Winnipeggers would embrace a complete overhaul of the route system, because that’s significant change,” said Bowman. “The routing system and network have never been overhauled, it’s just been piecemeal additions over the course of the life of the city.”

These six projects are part of the city’s Transit Master Plan, which was adopted by council in April 2021. The plan is available on the city’s website and outlines how the transit system will be improved over the next 25 years.