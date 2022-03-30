Winnipeg Transit launches new app

A new app is now available to help plan your transit route in Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg announced Wednesday that the Winnipeg Transit app has officially launched, allowing people to look up bus schedules and plan trips. The information about schedules will be available in both English and French.

“This vital passenger information will now be available in French, bringing this service in line with French-language service expectations, particularly benefitting French-speaking New Canadians. We continue to develop and improve this tool to better serve transit users in the 21st century and take advantage of the power and potential of this technology,” said Coun. Matt Allard, chairperson of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works, in a statement.

Trip settings, including routes, can be saved in the app.

Users are able to provide feedback on the app until the end of May. The city says the app will replace the current schedule information tools on desktop or mobile browsers.

The app is available for a free download on the App Store and on Google Play.