Winnipeg Transit launches new campaign defining priority and courtesy seats

Winnipeg Transit is launching a campaign to educate passengers about new policies for priority and courtesy seating areas.

The campaign focuses on the importance of passengers working together to ensure people have equal access to transit.

The policy, which has been approved by city council, specifies that priority seating is designated for passengers with disabilities, and courtesy seating is for those who benefit from being near a door, such as seniors or families with young children.

Councillor Matt Allard, chair of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works, discussed the changes in a press release.

“For some passengers with disabilities, access to priority seating can be the same as access to the bus. This policy outlines the important role of all passengers to keep transit accessible to everyone, by being prepared to move to another place on the bus if called to,” said Allard.

The policy also requires that passengers must be able to fold and store strollers on buses if necessary, and follow size guidelines for them.

New signs will also be coming to buses which will help identify the priority and courtesy seating areas.

The policy will go into effect following a three-month public education period, and will officially launch on October 5, 2022.