Winnipeg Transit routes continue to deal with potential exposures to COVID-19

Health officials are warning Manitobans about more potential exposures to COVID-19, the majority happening on Winnipeg Transit routes.

The exposures include:

· From May 12 to 14, a positive case took route 14 from Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street to Red River Road and St. Mary's Road from 7:10 a.m. and 7:50 a.m.;

· On May 14, someone took the Blue Line route 91 from Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive to Pembina Highway and Oakenwald Avenue between 2 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.;

· On May 17 and 18, someone took route 47 at two different times from Main Street and Broadway to Higgins Avenue and Maple Street. The first time between 8:45 a.m. and 9:05 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.;

· On May 12 and 13, a case took route 14 from East Ward Avenue and St. Mary's at 1 p.m. to St. Charles. They then took route 21 from St. Charles to Portage Stewart at 2:30 p.m. The following day on May 14, the person took the same two routes at 10:26 p.m.;

· From May 17 to 19, someone took route 78 from University Crescent and Wedgewood at 7:20 a.m. to Corydon and Carpathia at 7:55 a.m.; and

On May 17, a case took route 55 from St. Anne's Road and Woodydale to Dakota/Beliveau Road at 12 p.m. Then on May 18, they once again took route 55 from St. Anne's and Granby at 4 p.m. to Fort and Graham at 4:30 p.m. They then took route 59 from Portage and Donald at 6 p.m. to St. Anne's and Woodydale at 6:20 p.m. On May 20, the person took route 55 from St. Anne's and Woodydale at 10:30 a.m. to Dakota and Bishop Grandin at 10:45 a.m.

There was also an exposure at a Winnipeg grocery store. On May 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 someone was at the Save on Foods located 1910 Pembina Hwy.

The province reminds people that if they were at any of the locations during the times listed they are to monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, the province says people should seek testing and self-isolate.