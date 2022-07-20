Winnipeg, Treaty One First Nations sign agreement for redevelopment of Kapyong Barracks

The planned redevelopment of the former site of the Kapyong Barracks, now named Naawi-Oodena, has taken another step forward.

On Wednesday at The Forks, Treaty One First Nations and the City of Winnipeg signed the Gaawijijigemangit Agreement – a municipal development and services agreement for Naawi-Oodena.

This agreement provides the framework for future collaboration between all nations.

Chief Gordon Bluesky, the Treaty One Nation chairperson, said the signing of the Gaawijijigemangit Agreement is “monumental” in honouring the legacies of those who worked for decades to help realize the economic potential of Naawi-Oodena.

“With the development of these lands, we will see the mutual benefits of jobs, income, and profits to our citizens and businesses,” he said.

“We will see revenues flow to our respective governments that contribute to the City of Winnipeg and our First Nations as services, infrastructure, and programs.”

Through the agreement signed on Wednesday, the City of Winnipeg will provide municipal services for the proposed urban reserve at Naawi-Oodena.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman described the signing ceremony as “historic.”

“The City and Treaty One Nations worked together to create a new partnership that provides national leadership for the social, economic, and cultural prosperity of all peoples for current and future generations,” he said.

“Naawi-Oodena, once developed, will be one of the most complete communities in Winnipeg and will serve as a national model to shape future urban reserve development partnerships across Canada.”

The agreement is the result of discussion, review and analysis of best practices across the country. The Treaty One Governing Council unanimously approved the agreement on May 27, with the City of Winnipeg approving it on June 23.

The development at Naawi-Oodena will be the largest Urban Indigenous Economic Zone in Canada.