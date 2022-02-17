Winnipeg under blizzard warning; 2 to 5 centimetres of snow expected

Winter has decided to rear its ugly head again as Winnipeg is expected to get more snow on Friday.

Environment Canada announced on Thursday that the city is under a blizzard warning, as snow is expected to start falling Thursday evening, with a blizzard developing Friday morning.

"A fast moving low-pressure system will bring two to five cm of fresh snow to southern Manitoba tonight. Areas of reduced visibilities will be possible through the night as southerly winds accompanying the snow gust to 60 km/h," Environment Canada said on its website.

Once Friday rolls around, the weather site said the conditions will "deteriorate" to a blizzard with winds around 80 km/h.

"Widespread very poor visibilities in blowing snow are expected for the remainder of the morning into the afternoon. Whiteout conditions will be possible at times."

Conditions are expected to improve by the evening Environment Canada said.

People are being warned that this will have a, "significant impact" on morning traffic and people should prepare for quickly changing travel conditions.

"If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Limit outdoor activities. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals."

Winnipeg has seen a lot of snow this winter with January 2022 having the largest snowfall in the last five years with 43.2 centimetres.

A spokesperson for the city said crews are working to sand streets and improve traction throughout Winnipeg, as well as clearing sidewalks.

"A city-wide truck plowing operation is anticipated to commence Friday morning at 7 a.m. on the Priority 1 and Priority 2 network, and crews will be re-clearing sidewalks and pathways according to the priority system starting Friday as well," the spokesperson said.

They added crews will also address, "trouble spots prone to drifting snow."

The province said snow crews are also ready for clearing highways throughout Manitoba.

"The province is currently patrolling highway conditions in preparation to deploy its heavy equipment fleet that includes approximately 340 truck plows, de-icing equipment and motor graders," the province said in a release.

Blizzard warnings are also in place for: