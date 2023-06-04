Winnipeg under severe thunderstorm watch

Winnipeg and parts of eastern Manitoba are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential rain.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening hours. ECCC expects the storms to weaken after the sun sets.

Large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles, and cause serious injury. Wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees, and even blow large vehicles off the road. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Winnipeg's forecast calls for rain continuing into Monday afternoon, with risk of thunderstorms.