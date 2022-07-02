Winnipeg unveils renovated wading pool at St. Charles Park

The City of Winnipeg revealed the renovated wading pool at St. Charles Park on Saturday, with upgrades that include new spray features and rubberized surfacing.

According to the city, the site, located at 3634 Ness Ave., also features a new asphalt pathway from the parking lot, as well as increased seating and landscaping.

The budget for the renovation was $380,000.

Courtney Czezowski, president of the Assiniboia West Recreation Association, said she grew up in the area and has fond memories of the original wading pool.

“I’m now raising my family in the same area and can’t wait to watch my daughter have her experiences at this new and improved wading pool,” Czezowski said in a news release.

“This project is an excellent example of the type of community-focused areas our association strives to develop for our neighbourhood.”

City of Winnipeg wading pools are opening on a staggered basis across the city. Opening dates can be found online.