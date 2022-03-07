Winnipeg warehouse destroyed in industrial area fire
A fire in Winnipeg’s Chevrier neighbourhood on Sunday has left a warehouse destroyed.
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire in the 1200 block of Manahan Avenue around 4:40 p.m.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the building.
Crews were not able to go inside the warehouse due to the high heat and heavy smoke, so they launched an exterior attack using aerial ladders and handlines.
As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were still on scene and were expected to remain into the night.
According to the City of Winnipeg, the cold weather created challenges for firefighters, and crews were rotated in and out of operations to give breaks from the cold. No one was hurt in the fire.
The cause is the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time. However, the warehouse is expected to be a complete loss from the fire, smoke and water damage.
-
Skiff of snow and a chill to kick the week off in CalgaryBrisk with flurries this week in Calgary.
-
Traffic stop leads to charges for Wallaceburg manA 43-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after cash police believed to be counterfeit was found during a traffic stop.
-
Roads closed, home destroyed in Elgin Avenue fireA Sunday night fire on Elgin Avenue has forced road closures in Winnipeg’s West Alexander area.
-
Queen meets Trudeau in first in-person meeting since catching COVID-19Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
-
GoodLife Fitness lays off 480 fitness instructors, citing COVID-19 restrictionsGoodLife Fitness has let go of nearly 500 employees across Canada due to COVID-19 restrictions cutting down on business, according to a statement from the company.
-
'Running late for work': Innisfil man accused of stunt driving on Hwy 400An Innisfil man is accused of stunt driving on Highway 400 Monday morning.
-
Roaring Game Returns: Brier is back in all of its traditional gloryWith every mediocre showing at a major international curling event, the debate is renewed. What should Curling Canada do to ensure the Maple Leaf is on top of the podium?
-
Vermilion Energy reports $344.6M Q4 profit, announces quarterly dividendVermilion Energy Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $344.6 million compared with a loss of $57.7 million a year earlier, helped by higher oil and natural gas prices.
-