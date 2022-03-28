Winnipeg warns some properties may be at risk of river flooding

The City of Winnipeg is warning residents that some properties are at risk of river flooding after Manitoba downgraded its flood forecast last week.

In a Monday news release, the city said that depending on weather conditions the peak Red River level at James Avenue is expected to range from 15.5 to 20 feet. It noted that the predicted river levels are below the level of its flood protection infrastructure and Winnipeg is prepared for the upcoming water levels.

As of Monday morning, the river level at the James Avenue gauge was at 10.52 feet.

The City of Winnipeg has also identified 16 properties that are at risk of river flooding and may need dikes. It estimates 10,000 sandbags will be required.

City workers will hand-deliver notices to the affected property owners, and will survey their properties to determine where to put the dikes.

Winnipeg will provide more information directly to those who may need to build a dike.

At this time, the city is not looking for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts.

City crews are continuing to review flood protection measures, such as monitoring river levels, filling sandbags and closing river gates.

BASEMENT, OVERLAND AND SNOWMELT FLOODING

The City of Winnipeg is reminding property owners to be aware of other types of flooding, including basement, overland and snowmelt flooding.

Winnipeggers expecting or experiencing overland flooding can get sandbags at 1220 Pacific Ave.; 1539 Waverley St.; and 960 Thomas Ave. Homeowners are reminded to take precautions to protect their homes from the risk of basement flooding, which is particularly high at this time of year.

Winnipeg advises that it is against the law to drain sump pump water into the basement flood drain or any other part of a house plumbing system.

THIN ICE

The city is warning residents of thin ice conditions on Winnipeg waterways, including streams, retention ponds and rivers. It noted that all skating ponds and outdoor rinks are now closed.

Parents and teachers are asked to talk to children about the dangers of thin ice, and the need to stay away from waterways.

Winnipeg is reminding people that there are signs at some locations that say “Danger—Thin Ice,” but all ice should be considered unsafe, even if there is no sign.