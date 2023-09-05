Man charged following rampage with excavator at Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly used an excavator to damage buildings and vehicles at the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant.
According to RCMP, officers from multiple detachments responded to a break and enter at the plant, located on Provincial Road 207 in the RM of Springfield, at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police were told a man entered the yard, climbed into an excavator and began to damage trucks and buildings at the plant. Officers saw multiple damaged vehicles in the parking lot.
Mounties approached the excavator and climbed aboard, telling the man to stop the machine. He refused and officers demanded a second time, after which the man stopped the machine. RCMP said the man resisted arrest and assaulted the officers as he was taken into custody.
RCMP said the suspects and officers were not injured.
The suspect was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, mischief over $5,000, assaulting a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest.
In a statement, the City of Winnipeg said all staff are safe, the building is now secure and there was no impact to treatment operations.
