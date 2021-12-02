Winnipeg Winter Leisure guides now available

Families looking for activities to stay active and alleviate boredom during the winter have a new resource available.

The City of Winnipeg’s Winter 2022 Leisure Guide, Leisure Skating brochure, and Leisure Guide Swimming brochures are now available for viewing online.

The guides are filled with a variety of activities for individuals or the whole family.

Registration starts December 14th at 8 a.m. for Winnipeggers, and Thursday, December 16th at 8 a.m. for people outside of Winnipeg.

There are three ways people can register for leisure guide activities; online through the city’s website, over the phone, or in person at 395 Main Street, or at any City of Winnipeg indoor pools (except for St. James Civic Centre).

All programming will follow provincial public health orders, and is subject to change if there are any updates to the province’s orders.

Proof of vaccination is required for anyone 18 years of age and over who want to visit or participate in indoor programming at city-operated pools, fitness centres, and arenas.

Effective December 6th, anyone between the ages of 12 – 17 will require either one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or a confirmed recent negative test to participate in indoor programming.

Masks must be worn at all times in city facilities except when engaged in athletic activities.

Residents can start deciding what activities they want to sign up for by clicking here.