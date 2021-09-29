Winnipeg woman charged in connection with Point Douglas warehouse fire

One person has been charged after a vacant warehouse in Point Douglas went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the incident around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the WFPS, they were forced to attack the fire from outside the building as the warehouse’s roof caved in. Jamie Vanderhorst, assistant chief of the WFPS fire and rescue operations, said on Tuesday that it’s safe to say the building is a total loss.

He noted that reports suggest there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, while officers were on scene controlling vehicle and pedestrian traffic, a witness gave a description of a suspect and their direction of travel.

Police said soon after they took a female suspect into custody in the Elmwood neighbourhood.

Kelsey Ann Thompson, 21, from Winnipeg was charged with arson causing damage to property and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued to investigate.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Danton Unger.