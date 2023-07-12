Winnipeg woman charged with manslaughter in South Point Douglas homicide

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide in the city’s South Point Douglas area last month.

On July 4, Rebecca Marina Flett, 40, was charged in the death of Falin Johnston, 28.

The Winnipeg Police Service began to investigate the incident after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a medical incident in the 100 block of Henry Avenue on June 26. While at the scene, the WFPS found a woman’s body in a suite in a multi-room residence and called police.

The woman, who has been identified as Johnston, was taken to the hospital and an autopsy was conducted. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police allege that Johnston and Flett were involved in a fight outside of the Salvation Army Booth Centre, which ended with Johnston being knocked to the ground and hitting her head.

Flett is in custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.