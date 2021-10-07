Winnipeg woman charged with second-degree murder following death of 63-year-old

A 20-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of a 63-year-old man in the Munroe East neighbourhood on Oct. 3.

Skylynn Autumn Elizabeth Keeper was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Arnel Deleon Arabe. The charge has not been proven in court.

Arabe’s body was found in a suite in a shared residence in the first 100 block of Prevette Street Sunday morning.

Police allege Arabe and Keeper were known to each other.

The investigation into Arabe’s death is ongoing by the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit. Anyone with information on the investigation can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.