Winnipeg woman dead after head-on highway crash: RCMP
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
A Winnipeg woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Gladstone, Man.
RCMP said it happened Thursday around 10:25 a.m. Officers responded to a collision on Highway 16 near Provincial Road 350.
Investigators believe an SUV with two occupants, being driven by a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was travelling west when it veered into the east lane and collided head-on with a semi-truck.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 18-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital with minor physical injuries. The 63-year-old driver of the semi was not physically injured.
A forensic collision reconstructionist has been brought in as the RCMP investigation continues.
