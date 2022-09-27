Winnipeg woman facing animal cruelty charge

A 29-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing a charge of animal cruelty after a kitten was stabbed on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Wellington Avenue for a report of an injured animal.

When they arrived, they found an adult woman and an eight-month-old kitten suffering from “severe bodily injuries.” The woman was arrested without incident, while the kitten was taken to a veterinary hospital for emergency surgery. Police said the kitten was euthanized due to its injuries.

Police allege the kitten was stabbed and substance abuse played a role in the incident.

The woman, who was not named by police, is facing one charge of killing or injuring an animal.

Police said people who suspect animal cruelty or neglect can call the provincial animal care line at 204-945-8000.