Winnipeg woman falls into construction pit after sidewalk sinks

A 70-year-old Winnipeg woman required rescuing and a trip to the hospital after falling into a construction hole beside her house.

Dave Hill says his mother was walking beside her house Tuesday afternoon when her sidewalk suddenly sunk. The ground gave out and she fell into the hole.

He says she fell into the fence between the properties, down several feet, and into the water-filled hole.

“She screamed for help and luckily there was a lady dropping her daughter off she called 911 and I believe the paramedics were here within like 20 minutes,” Hill said.

A spokesperson with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service told CTV News she needed a low-angle rescue.

She was brought to the hospital in stable condition and has returned home with no major injuries.

"It was a normal walking path which is why she used it and it obviously was not safe," Hill said.

He noted they were not contacted by the construction companies and his mother did not receive any notice of construction.

The hole has been there for roughly three weeks.

Hill says they weren't told to not use their sidewalk and thinks a downpouring of rain softened the ground.

Now - there is a second fence on the sidewalk lining the opening and WFPS caution tape across the path's entrance.

"Either the ground should have been shored up to prevent landslide or this walkway should have been blocked off this whole time,” Hill said.

The City of Winnipeg says Workplace Health and Safety has been notified. CTV News has reached out to the demolition construction company. It did not wish to comment.

"Determining who is responsible is not necessarily an easy step," litigation lawyer Matthew Duffy said.

The Pitblado Law partner says if there is a risk of injury - people need to be told about it and be careful.

"There's a duty to warn. So that might include caution concretes unstable or watch out for this fence."

Hill is worried this could happen to someone else.

"if it happens again it could result in major injury, death,” he said.

CTV News reached out to the City of Winnipeg for information on what safety precautions are needed for neighbouring properties when digging and if the hole needs support if erosion is possible but has not received a response.