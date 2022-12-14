Winnipeg woman helping to link people and donations with agencies in need

A local philanthropist has created an organization that is linking people wanting to help with agencies in need.

Kristie Pearson said the idea for Linking Hope started at the beginning of the pandemic when she was working with several agencies. She said it became apparent that these agencies were struggling to make ends meet, so she started to send out emails to friends and family to see if they could help.

“Luckily, most people didn’t delete my emails and started forwarding it out, and it kind of became a big thing,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

From there, Pearson created a website to link volunteers and donations to the agencies in need of help.

“Although people can drop items off at my house when I do calls for items, it’s also a great thing for people to go to some of the agencies and drop them off there, because they can see the impact of what they’re doing,” she said.

Currently, Linking Hope is holding a food drive to help with holiday hampers for Thrive Community Support Circle. Pearson said last year Thrive did 90 hampers, and this year they are doing 250.

“The need has just increased that much. People who are trying to make ends meet and trying to have a safe place to live are now needing to go to those local agencies to get their basic needs and supplies,” she said.

Pearson said right now they are collecting canned goods, food, hygiene items, winter clothing items, and toys.

Those who want to donate can find out more information online. The Linking Hope website has information about contacting Pearson, as well as the Winnipeg agencies that are in need.

“I’m collecting [donations] constantly. Almost all the time,” Pearson said.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.