Winnipeg woman running gift drive for residential school survivors

A gift drive for survivors of Indigenous residential schools is putting reconciliation to the forefront.

The goal is to give 215 gifts, a number that is firmly entrenched in the minds of many as it was the number of unmarked children’s graves discovered near a residential school near Kamloops.

“These are the hardest times for them to celebrate because they were taken into institutions and institutions did not give them the place or space to celebrate a holiday,” said Alaya McIvor, the organizer of the gift drive.

McIvor said Indigenous residential school survivors, thrivers and Elders are always giving but never asking for anything in return.

That is one of the reasons why the gift drive is taking place.

The list of needed gifts changes daily and is based on requests from survivors.

“Our initial plan is to get them what they want and that will help them in these trying times,” said McIvor.

Many of the gift requests are related to Indigenous attire or bedding, but the initiative seems to offer more than a simple transaction for both the survivor and the person giving the gift.

While there are no conditions attached to the presents, the conversations between giver and recipient offer entail the retelling of stories.

“Our people, they’re storytellers. Listening to them, really listening and having an open heart and understanding who they are, where they are coming from and what it is we can do to alleviate that burden in their life,” McIvor said.

The gifts are being funded by community organizations and individuals.

“The conversation has dwindled since Sept. 30 when we talk about truth and reconciliation. We need to look at the 364 days remaining in a year and not just Sept. 30 because these survivors and thrivers are still living their lives and cannot and should not be forgotten,” said McIvor.

Gift deliveries are expected to start next week.