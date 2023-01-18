Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman’s honeymoon trip to Mexico has turned into a nightmare.
Just 12 hours before Jesse and Stacey Ropos were set to fly home from the Catalonia Riviera Maya resort in Puerto Aventuras, Stacey was told by resort staff that her husband was dead.
“It was a gated community. It was supposed to be incredibly safe,” Stacey said in an interview with CTV News on Wednesday morning.
The couple had spent nine days at the resort, and together had "created so many memories," she said.
On their final night, Stacey said she and her husband had visited a bar at the resort. Stacey said she went up to their room to sleep, while Jesse stayed back.
At around 3 a.m., Stacey was woken up by resort staff and was led to the hotel bar.
"As I walked up, I saw the police tape and a woman stopped me and said, 'I hate to tell you that your husband is dead,'" Stacey said. “I just instantly ran underneath the police tape to where he was and just started screaming for him to get up.”
Stacey said she has returned to Winnipeg, and said her husband's body is set to return today.
CTV News has reached out to Catalonia Resorts and Global Affairs Canada for comment.
CTV News will update this story.
