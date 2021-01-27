A Winnipeg woman's talent for sculpting bears from the snow has earned her some attention on daytime television in the United States.

Vinora Bennett has been making polar bear sculptures in front of her home and now she is set to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday.

Bennett said since she started getting all of this attention, life has been kind of a blur.

"I don't know where this all came from but I was excited," said Bennett.

She said her interview was pre-taped on Tuesday, adding she was nervous through the whole thing.

"I just had a few questions thankfully,” she said. “I had all these answers prepared around me and I was a little bit worried that I wouldn't have the answers to their questions."

(Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)

Bennett added that while it was an amazing experience to be part of the show, she said there are so many people in Winnipeg who are making art throughout the city who also deserves recognition.

"I'm thinking, 'Why me? What's so special about me?'."

Even with her new-found fame, Bennett said she isn’t finished building bears. She has plans for a few more in the works.

"I've raised some donations for Union Gospel Mission and they have asked me to build a bear in front of their building on Princess and Higgins. So I am going to do that this weekend. So that is super exciting."

(Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)

Bennett said Riverview Health Centre has also asked her to build a few bears so patients can see them.

She added it has been a blessing for her to be able to bring joy to others in Winnipeg and soon to people who will see her interview on TV.

Bennett's interview will air at 9 a.m. on CTV.

Winnipeggers can also check out her polar bears in person on Barrington Avenue.

(Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)