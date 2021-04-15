Winnipeg woman thanks 'Good Samaritans' for assistance during snow storm

A Winnipeg woman is thanking two complete strangers for helping her while she was struggling during the snow storm a few days ago.

On April 13, Caroline, who asked CTV News to only use her first name, had to drive to Winkler during the middle of the storm.

She made it out fine but on the way home, the situation turned from bad to worse and she said the roads were scary.

"It was icy and blowing snow. Coming back in was an absolute mess," she said. "I ended up skidding and swerving a couple of times."

She said what made matters worse, is she had already taken the winter tires off her vehicle.

"I ended up getting really spooked and I also ended up feeling quite sick as well, feeling really dizzy."

Caroline said she had pulled over a few times to get out of her car to get some fresh air and take a few breaths.

The last time she pulled over she said she was close to the Perimeter Highway but she couldn't go any farther.

"I was worried I was going to pass out right at the driver's seat. I was worried I could really risk hurting myself or someone else on the road."

She said she was on the phone with her husband trying to figure out what to do. She said he couldn't pick her up and she didn't want to leave the car on the side of the road. That’s when she said two strangers appeared.

"While I'm out there's a vehicle that pulls over and there's a couple inside and they asked me, 'Are you okay?'"

Caroline said she told them she wasn't feeling well and wasn't sure she was going to be able to drive anymore.

She said they introduced themselves as ‘Joe and Mandy’ and, after talking briefly, they offered to give Caroline a ride.

She said they suggested that Mandy drive the vehicle while Caroline sat in the passenger seat and Joe follow behind to make sure everything is okay.

"I had my husband on the phone to make sure I was okay… I was a little hesitant. I learned as a kid to not trust strangers right away, but I could really tell they had their best intentions here."

Caroline eventually said yes and noted the entire time Mandy was talking to her and trying to calm her down.

She said they made it to her home and she was greeted by her husband. She added that they helped her get to the door to make sure she was okay.

Caroline said her husband offered them some beer to thank them for helping, but they said no because they don't drink and then they left.

She said during all of this she failed to get their contact information and only knows their names and that they are from the St. Adolphe area.

Caroline said she really wants to repay their kindness.

"Joe and Mandy if I could somehow get a hold of you I would love to buy you lunch," she said. "You're both wonderful, wonderful people. What you did very well could have saved my life.