Winnipeg woman to buy new couch with $1M lottery prize

A Winnipeg woman is $1-million richer after winning one of the Maxmillions drawn for the Oct. 7 Lotto Max jackpot.

Natashia Kerr bought her winning ticket at the Northgate Petro Canada, located on McPhillips Street, on Oct. 7.

The next day, her husband mentioned to her that someone in Winnipeg won $1 million, with Kerr jokingly replying, “Yeah, it’s me.”

However, soon after Kerr checked her ticket and realized she was the big winner.

She immediately sent a photo to her husband, called him and asked him to take a look.

“He saw I’d won but didn't see the amount correctly,” Kerr said in a news release.

“At first he said he could cash it at the store, but he looked closer and couldn’t believe it either.”

Kerr noted that when the reality of her win started to sink in she realized she could buy a new couch, which is something she’s wanted to do for years.

"I can't even explain it. It's unreal; it's like a dream that you've always had and never thought would come true," she said.