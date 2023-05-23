Winnipegger dead in long-weekend crash near Kenora

A Winnipegger has died in a three-vehicle crash near Kenora over the long weekend.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a 24-year-old Winnipeg resident was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Highway 17 near Burma Road in northwestern Ontario around 9 p.m. on Monday

The crash involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck towing a trailer.

The OPP said the driver and passenger of the SUV were seriously injured and taken to the Lake of the Woods District Hospital and later to a hospital in Winnipeg. The people inside the pickup truck were not injured.

The intersection is located about 20 kilometres west of Kenora.

The road has since reopened to traffic, though the OPP is investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information about it to call investigators.