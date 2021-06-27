Winnipegger launches bubble tent company amid pandemic hardship

A Winnipeg entrepreneur is taking a fun impulse purchase and turning it into a thriving business during the pandemic.

Audrey Yao was looking for a fun way to celebrate her husband's birthday when she found a type of clear bubble tent online.

"I just thought they were really fun. I talked over with my friend and she said, 'yeah, this is a really great idea,'" said Yao.

A few months later, Yao and her husband bought one for their backyard.

"Our neighbours were able to see it and were like, 'Oh, this is so cool. This is so fun.' This is how it started," Yao said. "We had so much fun in there. We had my baby's first birthday and then also a movie night set up."

Yao's husband was laid off in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, leaving the couple looking for another income stream. That is when Yao decided to launch Golden Bubbles by AYC, a company that rents out the bubble igloos for special nights.

"It's also cool for date night. If you're looking for a new way to express your love to your girlfriend to do a proposal or even if it's like creating new memories for your family at home," Yao said.

According to Yao, the bubbles are a nice place to enjoy a night in. The bubbles are one size and can fit up to eight people if a dining option is selected.

"So it's really cozy, so you want to sleep in there. Sometimes we just stay in there until three or four in the morning. You can see the stars. It's completely transparent," she said.

During the pandemic, Yao said the extra precautions are in place to ensure everyone's safety.

"Due to COVID, we have to space out the rentals. First, we do the sanitization, then we leave them in quarantine for a day or two," said Yao.

