Winnipegger seriously injured after being thrown from boat, hit by propeller: RCMP
A 20-year-old Winnipegger was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was thrown from a boat on a Manitoba waterway.
Selkirk RCMP say they responded to the incident Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m.
Police say two men were boating on Netley Creek in the RM of St. Andrews when the driver took evasive action to avoid an obstacle in the water.
Mounties say the male passenger was thrown from the boat and hit by the propeller.
The driver jumped into the water and attempted to pull the man to safety.
Bystanders called 911 and then helped with getting both men out of the water.
Police say a 20-year-old man from Winnipeg was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver, a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not hurt.
Mounties say both men were wearing flotation devices at the time, and alcohol and drugs were not factors.
RCMP continue to investigate.
