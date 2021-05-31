Winnipegger uses art to help grieve following discovery of mass grave at former B.C. residential school

In the days following the discovery of a mass grave at a former B.C. residential school, a Winnipeg woman has turned to art to help her grieve and start a conversation.

The remains of 215 children – some as young as three-years-old – were uncovered at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The discovery prompted acknowledgments and memorials across the country – including a piece of art from Katya AdamovFerguson

“As a teacher and as a parent, I felt a responsibility to take action in some way," AdamovFerguson told CTV News.

AdamovFerguson, a mother of two, sifted soil around pairs of shoes on her driveway and repeated the process 215 times to honour each child found in B.C.

(Source: Katya AdamovFerguson/ Twitter)

She said outlining her own children’s shoes was an emotional process and when they joined in to help, it made it even more meaningful.

“I needed to go through [the process] to understand how families and communities must be feeling and to express my grief for them,” AdamovFerguson said.

She said she hopes the driveway art will lead to a conversation among families in her own community.