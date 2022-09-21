Winnipegger wins Amazing Race Canada
A Winnipeg woman and her teammate have officially been named the winners of the eighth season of Amazing Race Canada.
The show’s season finale aired on Tuesday night on CTV, and Catherine Wreford Ledlow of Winnipeg and her partner Craig Ramsay from Windsor, Ont., arrived first at the final pit stop, making them the winners of the season.
The best friends, who met at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School nearly 25 years ago, travelled more than 20,000 kilometres across the country as part of the competition series. Wreford Ledlow and Ramsay now take home two 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2s, a trip for two around the world, and a $250,000 cash prize.
“This friendship has gone through so much,” said Wreford Ledlow.
“It got us to Broadway. It got us through brain cancer and now it got us the win on Amazing Race Canada.”
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Wreford Ledlow is living with brain cancer. Nine years ago she was told she had two to six years to live.
She said she is using this opportunity to raise money for research into the illness, and wants to inspire people to do the best they can do.
