Winnipeggers asked to share opinions on Marion Street project

The city is calling on Winnipeggers to give their feedback on ideas to help people move more effectively on Marion Street.

The first phase of the Moving on Marion Street Project happened in 2019 and now the second phase opened today.

As part of the second phase, Winnipeggers are being asked to give their opinions on things such as roadway safety improvements, active transportation options and changes to the roadway design that could improve traffic flow.

The city is holding online workshops and an online survey for this project and is hoping to get information on a variety of topics.

The city is looking for opinions on:

• Where it should put pedestrian and cycling infrastructure improvements;

• How the Marion-Goulet couplet could become a roadway that focuses on equally serving vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, Winnipeg Transit, and businesses;

• If recommendations about the Youville-Marion intersection meet Winnipeggers' needs;

• If improvements prosed for Marion-Archibald, Marion-Panet-Dawson, and Lagimodiere-Marion/Lagimodiere-Dugald would help with traffic flow and safety; and

• How proposed improvements could change travelling in the area as a whole.

These recommendations are all from policy direction and technical analysis as well as what the city heard from the public during the first phase.

People can share their opinions until April 28 and more information can be found online.