Winnipeggers can now access the Seine River without getting their feet wet

A new accessible dock has been installed at the Seine River, and it’s the first of its kind in Winnipeg.

The dock, which is located near John Bruce Road, has been built into the riverbank. It allows people to get their canoes or kayaks into the water from solid ground before launching into the river through a chute.

This new dock will help people with various abilities to enjoy the Seine River.

The dock is part of the Seine River Greenspace Enhancement Project, which includes several initiatives to enhance natural habitats and connect people with the Seine River.

Other initiatives that are part of this project include installing interpretive signs, repairing steep sections of eroding riverbank, and enhancing floodplain trails to protect vegetation and improve safety.