Winnipeggers could soon see zipper merge signs in construction zones

Once construction season kicks in during the spring, Winnipeggers could see new signage about zipper merges pop up.

The city said in a new report that when lanes are closed in construction zones, people tend to change lanes early, which can actually lead to more traffic delays.

The report suggests traffic flow could improve if drivers used both lanes until approaching a merge point and then drivers in both lanes alternate merging.

The report said signage should be placed on streets that have speeds of 80 kilometres or faster and three different signs could be used to indicate the use of a zipper merge.

Using signs could also extend construction zones depending on the type of signage used.

The city noted zipper merge signs are used in other places throughout Canada, such as B.C., Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador and Saskatchewan and that when signs are in place it is more likely people will use the zipper merge method.

It added that zipper merge signs wouldn't cost the city much, at an estimated price of $5,000 which would be funded through the Traffic Engineering Improvements Program.

The city doesn't expect to have these signs in place permanently either. The report said once drivers become more aware of how to zipper merge properly the signs will then be taken away.

City council is set to review the report on Tuesday.