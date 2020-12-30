Now is the perfect time for Winnipeggers to break out the skates and winter gear and enjoy the great outdoors as more areas are becoming accessible.

The Arctic Glacier Winter Park and the Upper Trails are open for visitors and the river trail at The Forks isn't far behind.

Crews were spotted on Wednesday clearing a spot on the river for a skating area.

There isn't an exact date yet for when the trail will be open, but The Forks hopes to know more in the coming days.

While people wait for that to open, another skating trail has opened up, this one created on the Assiniboine River by residents in the St. James area.

"Lots of neighbours have chipped in and helped with shovelling. Everybody takes their bit of the river," said Marlies Dyck, who is helping with the project.

The area is cleared every year, but this year residents say it is the biggest yet and more people are expected to pitch in.

"It's just the community. Everybody comes down and we're all down here to do the exact same thing, clear the river and go for a nice skate," said Cam Dorbolo, who is also helping out.

Dorbolo and his friend also helped create a huge ice sculpture for people to enjoy while they skate.

They used a chainsaw to cut blocks of ice out of the river and shape them.

He said there is a chance more ice sculptures could pop up.