Winnipeggers 'ghosted' after buying fraudulent tickets to Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties: police

Police are warning the public about fraudulent tickets being sold to the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, these fake tickets are being sold via online advertising platforms.

Officers say victims have sent money to unknown sellers, but did not receive the promised tickets and were “ghosted” by the fraudulent sellers afterwards.

Police say the public should beware when purchasing tickets using online classified platforms, noting True North Sports and Entertainment has confirmed that the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties are sold out for games three and four.

“Street party tickets sold on any other online platform, including resale platforms, are unverifiable and should be considered fraudulent,” the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release, adding tickets for any future street parties will be sold through Ticketmaster.

Anyone who has been similarly victimized is asked to fill out an online police report.