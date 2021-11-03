Winnipeggers mixed on showing proof of vaccination for retail stores

Despite proof of vaccination not being required for shopping, some businesses are going above and beyond the provincial mandate and making it a requirement.

Catherine Smith, who is vaccinated, was surprised to be asked for proof of vaccination before entering the Nearly New Shop of the Mckinnon Guild on Tuesday.

"They asked for my (proof of vaccination) and I showed them my card, but then I thought, that's odd, why do I have to show them that? It's just a second-hand store," Smith recalled.

The small thrift shop on Portage Avenue is run by the Children's Hospital Guild of Manitoba, with proceeds going to charity.

The store said it is implementing a four-person capacity limit and a requirement to show proof of vaccination because its volunteers are mostly older.

"So it's just another effort to make sure that everybody volunteering, everybody shopping there, everybody who's ultimately supporting sick and injured kids across the province through the hospital is healthy and safe," said Katherine Fox, the vice-president of marketing for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

As for Smith, the idea that businesses can make up additional restrictions worries her.

"But at the same time, if we are going to have laws, let's follow the laws and just so happens that you don't have to show your (proof of vaccination) in retail," she said.

Under the current provincial health orders, retail businesses are not required to have a capacity limit or check proof of vaccination.

At a news conference Wednesday, the province noted stores are free to add any extra pandemic requirements they see fit.

"A private business can go above and beyond what the order asks them to do, so that is a possibility if they choose to do so, and from my understanding, some businesses have done that," said Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer.

It's a concept that has Winnipeggers split.

"The masks and everything I'm fully on board with. I don't think that's an issue, even the vaccines, but it's getting too extensive to the point that you can't do anything and they are taking it kind of far," said Skyler Hather, who was walking downtown.

Another Winnipegger, Patty Wawyn, agreed with extra precautions.

"If they are not vaccinated and they are still getting in, then I think they can still spread it. I agree it should be shown at a grocery store or any other retail outlet," said Wawyn.

But not everybody CTV News spoke to were on board.

"I don't think they should because the economy is so low right now that vaccination shouldn't be required," said Clifford Keeper.