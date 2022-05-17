Winnipeggers rally to save West Kildonan Library

A group of Winnipeggers were outside the West Kildonan Library on Tuesday to rally against the city’s proposed plan to move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre.

Earlier in the month, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the public service is recommending the City of Winnipeg lease the space at the shopping centre and use it as the new library.

Rent would cost close to $217,000 each of the first five years, and about $232,000 each year for the next five years after that. Winnipeg would also be required to make a one-time contribution of up to $2 million for leasehold improvements.

Now, community members are coming out against the proposed plan, saying a library in a shopping centre will be dark and inaccessible.

MLA Nahanni Fontaine and Coun. Sherri Rollins were two of the speakers at Tuesday’s rally, where Winnipeggers held up signs that said “We need our library” and “Save the library.”

The city said the current West Kildonan Library, which was built in 1967, does not meet the needs of the library users and has limited parking. It noted that it tried to explore other possibilities and move the library to a city-owned facility; however, it was unable to come up with another solution.

The plan still needs approval from Winnipeg’s executive policy committee and city council.

Coun. Ross Eadie, who represents the Mynarski ward, said he does not support the relocation and closing of the library, but that the new location has good value.

-With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie