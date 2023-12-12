Winnipeggers reminded to take care of others amid freezing temperatures
Winnipeg residents are being told to prepare for cold temperatures Tuesday night.
The winter weather is set to settle in throughout the evening and into the morning with the mercury dropping to -18 C and the windchill could feel as cold as -27.
The city is providing some winter tips to ensure everyone stays safe while the cold weather rolls in.
Older adults and young children shouldn't have prolonged exposure outside, people are reminded to check on their older friends and relatives, and pets should spend limited time outside.
The city is also sharing the symptoms of hypothermia to watch out, which includes confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles.
If Winnipeggers see anyone in who needs help, they are told to call 911 right away and try to stay with the individual until emergency crews arrive.
While it will be cold Tuesday evening, the weather is once again expected to warm up with Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasting daytime temperatures of 4 C on Thursday and 1 C on Friday.
