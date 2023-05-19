Winnipeggers warned about street closures following long weekend

Once the long weekend wraps up, Winnipeggers will need to be aware of some temporary roads closures that could slow their drive.

The first closure kicks in on Tuesday, May 23 at 7 a.m. on southbound Archibald Street. The closure is between Kavanagh and Plinguet streets. The west sidewalk will also be closed.

The city is resurfacing the road, putting in a new sidewalk and renewing the watermain.

The project will be in place until Oct. 27.

The following day, a special event will shut down eastbound York Avenue for the evening. On May 24, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. the road will be closed between Edmonton and Carlton streets.

Transit will be rerouted while the closure is in place.

The city advises drivers to allow for additional travel time while these closures are in place.

More information can be found on the city's website.