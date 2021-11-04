Winnipeggers will still get to see Santa despite the cancellation of the Santa Claus Parade

In September, Winnipeggers learned that the Santa Claus Parade would not be taking place in 2021 due to safety concerns for kids, but that doesn't mean those kids won't be able to see Santa.

Monica Derksen, who is the parade director, said they have found a way to ensure people can still see jolly old St. Nick.

"We've been looking at different options and different ways we can still celebrate the beginning of the season," said Derksen. "So we decided to get our beautiful float of out storage so that Santa could, you know, greet the children early in the season."

Instead of a parade, Derksen said it will be more of a display-style event, and people will be able to walk by the float and see Santa.

"This gives us the ability to control the crowds a bit more, we can check vax cards, we can space people out."

To attend, people will have to sign up on the parade's website to book a time to see Santa.

"People will have a 10 minute time slot to move past the Santa float and one of Manitoba Hydro's floats, which is actually quite a bit more time than normally people would see the float moving past them, so we think it is a good deal."

The event is going to happen on Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and registration will open up on Monday at noon.