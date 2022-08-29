WinSport day lodge to get facelift thanks to federal funding

The day lodge at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (COP) will be undergoing a major renovation thanks to $17.4 million in funding from the federal government.

Opened in 1987, the day lodge is located at the bottom of the ski and snowboard hill at COP and was used as a media centre during the 1988 Winter Olympics.

It houses guest services, retail, rentals, patrol, food and beverage outlets, WinSport offices and a trampoline training room.

It's also home to one of Canada’s largest snow schools and several ski and snowboard clubs.

WinSport announced the renovation on Monday, saying the facelift will ensure the facility can continue to support the thousands of visitors it receives each year.

"This project will renovate, revitalize and expand the 35-year-old day lodge, adding modern energy efficiency and important accessibility elements to the design," said WinSport President and CEO Barry Heck in a news release.

"As a not-for-profit organization, having the support of governments is critical to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of Calgarians, Albertans and Canadians alike."

Among the changes announced as part of the renovation are:

Improved access from the parking lot to the hill with the elimination of stairs; improved flow, accessibility and expansion of the rental shop and food court;

The addition and renovation of washroom facilities to ensure accessibility and inclusivity;

More deck space; and

Numerous upgrades to substantially improve the energy efficiency of the building.

The money is being provided through the federal government's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, but WinSport still needs to secure the remaining funds for the project – which is expected to cost $39-$43 million, depending on final design.

Construction is expected to begin as early as next spring or summer, following the ski and snowboard season, and would take an estimated 18 months to complete.

The day lodge hasn't undergone a major renovation since it opened in 1987.