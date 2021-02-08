With highs forecast to be in the mid -20s C this week, a number of ski hills in southern Alberta will be closed for at least part of this week.

Wind chill values will make it feel like the -30s, according to Environment Canada.

WinSport, which closed on Sunday and Monday, annuonced that will continue until at least Wednesday,.

"A decision on Thursday’s opening will be made Tuesday morning," read a release.

Further updates will be available online.

Sunshine Village and Nakiska, west of Calgary, will also be closed on Tuesday.

The forecast for Calgary and area this week is downright frigid.

Tuesday calls for a high of -23 C, while Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach -27 C in Calgary.

On Friday, we're expected to reach a relatively balmy -19 C.

The entire province of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada on Monday afternoon.