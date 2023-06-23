WinSport opens bike track for 2023 season

Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the slopes of WinSport's Canada Olympic Park on two wheels starting this weekend as the facility is opening its bike track.

The track opens on June 24 and offers lift-accessed riding as well as progressive trail system for all levels of riders.

"From families and beginners to higher-end riders, there is something for everyone," WinSport said in a statement.

"The downhill bike experience features eight kilometres of green (beginner), blue (intermediate), and black (advanced) runs, which are all accessible via the '88 Express quad chairlift or our up-track 'Needatowie' pathway."

Officials say a drop zone has been built in the west trees near Dragon Slayer trail and there's also a new return trail from the bottom of the hill to the '88 Express lift.

Lift tickets and summer passes are available online or at the guest services kiosk in the Frank Day Lodge.

Rental equipment can be booked online or in-person.

The park is open Tuesday through Sunday and holiday Mondays until Labour Day.

Further information can be found online.